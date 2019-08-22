Parking
Day of game parking is available at Los Angeles Chargers games at a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Parking in the Red, Blue or Green lots (where tailgating is prohibited) is $60.
- Parking in the Silver lots (where tailgating is permitted) is $100.
The Lyft Lot is the official rideshare lot for the Los Angeles Chargers and is located at Towne Avenue Elementary School, 18924 Towne Ave, Carson, CA 90746. RV’s and any other vehicles larger than 20’ in length are not permitted to park on-site.
*BONUS: Fans will get 20% off rides to and from Dignity Health Sports Park for all 2017 Chargers home games. Enter code LYFTLACHARGERS into the ‘Promos’ section of your app to receive. Valid for 20% off two rides to/from Dignity Health Sports Park on gameday from noon – 5pm.
Public Transportation
There are several available options when taking public transportation to the complex. Visit lacmta.metrocloudalliance.com to find available bus routes and rail lines.
“The Chargers Express” offers fans free non-stop shuttles to and from Dignity Health Sports Park for every Los Angeles Chargers home game.
- Operates approximately every 10 minutes until the game starts
- Begins 2.5 hours prior to kickoff
- Return trips start in the fourth quarter when there are six minutes left on the game clock and operate for 1.5 hours after the game
Pickup Locations:
– Harbor Gateway Transit Center: 731 W. 182nd St. Gardena, CA 90248
– Del Amo Station: 20220 Santa Fe Ave. Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
Fans are encouraged to connect to the Chargers Express by riding the Metro Silver Line to the Harbor Gateway Transit Center or the Metro Blue Line to the Del Amo Station.
Tailgating
For your safety and the enjoyment of all, we ask that you please help by observing these tailgating guidelines:
- Lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff.
- Tailgating is only allowed in the Silver, Gold, Bronze, Black and Platinum Lots.
- Tailgating is prohibited in Red, Blue and Green Lots.
- Public intoxication is prohibited and will addressed by security and/or law enforcement. If you witness behavior that is inappropriate in nature, please text AssistMe <SPACE> ISSUE & LOCATION to 69050, call Dignity Health Sports Park Security at 310-630-2044 or dial 911 for an immediate response by law enforcement.
- Security and law enforcement will consistently patrol the parking lots and will assist in ensuring that all guests comply with established tailgating guidelines.
- Vehicles must be parked in marked spaces as directed by staff.
- Vehicles parked in unauthorized areas will be subject to towing.
- No “saving” of parking spaces is permitted. Guests must park as directed.
- Roadways, aisles and Emergency Lanes must be kept clear at all times.
- Parking permit is only valid for game listed on the permit and for the lot designated.
- Glass bottles are prohibited in the parking lots.
- Tailgating is not permitted once the game has started. Everyone must have a valid game ticket and must enter the stadium at this time.
- Tailgating is not permitted after kickoff or post-game
- Parking passes cannot be replaced if lost or stolen.
- RV’s and any other vehicles over 20’ in length will not be permitted to park on-site.
- Guests must tailgate directly in front of or behind their vehicle.
- Amplified music and excessive noise which may cause a disturbance is prohibited.
- Charcoal grills are permitted in tailgate areas. Please dispose of charcoal properly in on-site Hot Coal bins.
- Failure to comply with these policies and/or city, state or federal laws may result in loss of tailgating privileges as well as citation or arrest
Bag Policy
Chargers Parking Map Dignity Health Sports Park and the LA Galaxy advise fans not to bring bags of any kind to the stadium for events. Bags that adhere to the below standards will be permitted to enter Dignity Health Sports Park:
Permitted:
– Bags that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
Or
– One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (ziplock bag or similar)
– Small clutch bags that do not exceed 4.5” X 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags
*Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited items into Dignity Health Sports Park include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.
You must log in to post a comment.