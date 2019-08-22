Day of game parking is available at Los Angeles Chargers games at a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Lyft Lot is the official rideshare lot for the Los Angeles Chargers and is located at Towne Avenue Elementary School, 18924 Towne Ave, Carson, CA 90746. RV’s and any other vehicles larger than 20’ in length are not permitted to park on-site.

*BONUS: Fans will get 20% off rides to and from Dignity Health Sports Park for all 2017 Chargers home games. Enter code LYFTLACHARGERS into the ‘Promos’ section of your app to receive. Valid for 20% off two rides to/from Dignity Health Sports Park on gameday from noon – 5pm.

Public Transportation

There are several available options when taking public transportation to the complex. Visit lacmta.metrocloudalliance.com to find available bus routes and rail lines.

“The Chargers Express” offers fans free non-stop shuttles to and from Dignity Health Sports Park for every Los Angeles Chargers home game.

Operates approximately every 10 minutes until the game starts

Begins 2.5 hours prior to kickoff

Return trips start in the fourth quarter when there are six minutes left on the game clock and operate for 1.5 hours after the game

Pickup Locations:

– Harbor Gateway Transit Center: 731 W. 182nd St. Gardena, CA 90248

– Del Amo Station: 20220 Santa Fe Ave. Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220

Fans are encouraged to connect to the Chargers Express by riding the Metro Silver Line to the Harbor Gateway Transit Center or the Metro Blue Line to the Del Amo Station.