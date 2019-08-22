



— The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has charged a Beverly Hills realtor with burglarizing celebrity homes.

Realtor Jason Emil Yaselli, 32, was charged with an alleged accomplice, identified as Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 33.

The D.A. says from 2016 to 2018 the men allegedly used open houses to help facilitate the crimes.

The men were charged with 32 counts of money laundering, 12 counts of first-degree residential burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary with a person present, two counts of identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The men took in excess of $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement, the D.A. said.

Yaselli, who was arrested Wednesday, is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations at his arraignment on Aug. 19. His bail was set at $1.2 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The D.A. alleges Yaselli encouraged Ackerman to steal luxury items from 14 homes, sell them and use the proceeds to make payments on Yaselli’s credit card, according to the criminal complaint.

Celebrity victims named in the criminal complaint include Usher, Adam Lambert, reality TV personalities P.K. and Dorit Kemsley (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), and former professional football player Shaun Phillips.

In many instances, the pair allegedly identified the targets or committed the burglaries during open houses in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Brentwood and Hollywood Hills, according to Deputy D.A. Stephen Morgan of the White Collar Crime Division.

The defendants face a possible maximum sentence of 31 years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all charges.

The prosecutor recommended bail for Yaselli be set at $1.73 million.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.