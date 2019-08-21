SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities said the father of a 13-day-old baby has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Officials said the boy was taken to the ER of Children’s Hospital of Orange County after the mother awoke and saw that the child had allegedly been beaten.

The boy had a skull fracture, visible injuries to his body and face as well as internal injuries. The child also tested positive for methamphetamine and was listed in critical condition.

After an investigation, detectives with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Special Crimes unit identified the suspect as Jonathan Reyes, the baby’s biological father.

Authorities said Reyes was out on bail for a robbery that happened in March of this year.

Reyes allegedly told officials he used methamphetamine and was put in charge of watching the child while the mother was asleep.

The suspect denied abusing the child but police said he also made incriminating statements.

Reyes was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on child abuse charges. He was also charged with committing a crime while out on bail.

Santa Ana Police Department Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Giovanni Tapia at (714) 245-8516, gtapia@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.