



— The 2020 presidential campaign will make its way through Los Angeles this week with the visits of three Democratic candidates.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall at the Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., Wednesday at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved for free.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will be in Los Angeles for a two-day visit, starting with a 5:30 p.m. “grassroots fundraiser happy hour” in Palms at ScaleLA, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Tickets to the event start at $15 and go up to $500.

Booker will also take part in a roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention Thursday at Vector90, a co-working space, cultural hub and incubator in South Los Angeles co-founded by slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is also slated to be part of the discussion.

California Sen. Kamala Harris is also planning to be in Los Angeles Thursday for a fundraiser at the home of Michael Kives, the CEO of the recently formed media and financial services advisory firm K5 Global, and his wife Lydia, a civil rights attorney. Tickets for the event are $1,00 and $2,800, the individual donation limit for a presidential candidate.

