(CBS Local)– It’s been almost 20 years since BBMAK sprung on the scene as one of the biggest boy bands in music.

Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Steven McNally sold over three million albums worldwide and became known for their hit single “Back Here.” Like so many other groups, the guys from England are back together and releasing a new album in October. Barry, Burns, and McNally always remained on good terms after the band split and they missed playing with each other.

“We met up and popped in to see my sister. There was a guitar there and for old times sake we did Back Here,” said Barry in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We fell into place with the harmonies and everything. We realized how much we missed writing songs together, making music, and performing together.”

“We posted it and it went viral with a few million views,” said Burns. “We were in talks about doing it anyway and that was the icing on the cake.”

“We hadn’t sang that song together for 15 years,” said McNally. ”

The guys from BBMAK have known each other since the 90s when they met in England. The group blew up in 2000 in America and the musicians still have some great memories from when “Back Here” became big hit.

“I remember getting the song back mixed and I was like this has got something special about it,” said Barry. “I remember when we knew something happened… we did this mall appearance in LA. This one day there were people hanging off the balconies. Back Here is a special song for us and it always will be. It’s the one that kicked it off for us.”

“It was mental. We were being chased on the freeway,” said Burns. “We did 180 flights that year. I did a diary of 2000 and we were everywhere. Looking back now, it was a whirlwind. We toured with NSYNC, Britney Spears, and Destiny’s Child.”

“We were on the same stage as Bon Jovi and the Goo Goo Dolls,” said McNally.

BBMAK’s new album Powerstation drops October 11. The guys from England are ready to show their new and matured sound to the world.

“We enjoyed recording and making the album,” said McNally. “I hope that comes across to the listener. Obviously, we’ve matured as people and lyrically we’ve matured as well and the songs are a bit more of where we are in our lives.”

“We’ve all experienced a lot more in the last 20 years and we’ve got a lot to write about,” said Barry.