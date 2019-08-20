SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Sun Valley Monday night.

Two deceased adults — a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a gunshot wound to the head — were found dead inside as well as a 2-year-old female child who was unharmed and in the care of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

“She was in a very secure playpen with toys,” LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Lt. Mike Kozak told reporters at the scene. “She looked well taken care of. She didn’t seem to know what was going on, obviously at that age they really don’t know what’s going on.”

Police continued the search Tuesday morning for relatives of the child who was found wearing only a diaper.

Police did not immediately release the names or the relationship of the deceased.