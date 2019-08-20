



— A violent hit-and-run accident Monday night in Riverside has left one man dead and police searching for the driver of a dark colored sedan.

Police said the victim, 20-year-old Marcus Figueroa Jr., was taken to the hospital with major injuries. He later died from his injuries.

“He’s a really, really good boy,” Figueroa’s father Marcus said. “I’m going to miss my boy forever.”

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the victim was getting ready to go to the movies with a group of friends, who said the victim realized he forgot something in the house and ran back to get it. When the victim stepped out of the car to cross Indiana Avenue, he was struck by a vehicle described as a newer model dark blue or black Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

The victim’s friends said the vehicle was driving so fast that it sent the victim flying into the air. When first responders arrived on the scene, the man’s body was still in the road.

“He doesn’t care about another person’s life, because he just left my brother there on the floor,” Figueroa’s sister Julia said. “And now he’s dead, and I can’t ever see him again.”

Neighbors said cars regularly speed down the street.

Police closed Indiana Avenue in both directions between Monroe Street and Haskell Street while the investigation continued. Police ask that anyone with information about the accident, call Riverside police.