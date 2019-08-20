LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three men were arrested Tuesday after police say they fired shots on a downtown Los Angeles freeway overnight.

The shooting was reported at about 12:15 on an interchange between the 10 and 110 freeways in downtown. The search for the suspects briefly shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interchange.

The gunman was reported to be in a red Nissan Altima. At some point, the suspects tried to run down a freeway embankment, and were caught not too far away from the scene of the shooting.

Police say one of the suspects tried to lie down next to a homeless man to try to blend in. The homeless man was questioned as a witness and was not arrested.

The freeway reopened just before 4:30 a.m.