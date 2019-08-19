Comments
SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Sun Valley Monday night.
Two deceased adults were found dead inside as well as a two-year-old child who was unharmed and in the care of the Los Angeles Police Department.
L.A. City Fire and LAPD responded to the 11200 block of Covello Street to reports of shots fired.
When police arrived on the scene, they found two people deceased.
Police were waiting for homicide detectives to arrive as of 8 p.m. Monday night.
