



— A Tustin woman in her 50s is the first reported human case of West Nile virus in Orange County this year.

“West Nile virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall,” Dr. Nichole Quick, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “The best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

According to the health department, 12 people were diagnosed with the virus in Orange County last year. One person died.

The report comes two weeks after the Los Angeles County Department of Health disclosed that a San Fernando Valley resident and another person living in southeast Los Angeles County were recovering after falling ill from the virus.

The virus is spread by infected mosquitoes.