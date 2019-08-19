LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A frog is not something you’d imagine finding while unpacking groceries.

The Allen family found a live frog inside of their pre-packaged Simple Truth organic lettuce, a brand sold throughout California, that they bought at a Pick ‘n Save on Port Washington Road.

“I’m across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud,” said Karlie Allen who was making dinner with her family when her brother noticed the live frog. “My brother looks at her and goes ‘Mom, why is there a frog in the salad?'”

Karlie went to investigate and pulled out her phone to record video.

“I’m thinking ‘One, what the heck, how did that get in there’ and ‘Two, that is absolutely disgusting'” Allen recalled.

The family planned to return the container of lettuce, as well as the frog, but to their surprise, it escaped overnight.

“It was perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter,” said Allen.

They let the frog go and returned the lettuce to Pick ‘n Save the next morning to show the clerk the video.

The clerk gave the family a refund but they were hoping for answers.

“I just wanted to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive,” said Allen.

Simple Truth apologized to Allen in a tweet saying in part, “We are so sorry that the simple truth product had a live frog inside of the carton.”

Roundy’s, Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, released a statement saying, “These situations happen from time to time when organic products are involved. USDA certified organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time to time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items.”