



– A large fire broke out a commercial building in Paramount Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at 10:40 a.m. in the 7300 block of East Somerset Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on scene.

Aerial footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air. There are several homes adjacent to the building, but it did not appear that the fire had to spread to them.

There was no word of any injuries or a possible cause.