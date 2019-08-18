Comments
PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Some scary moments unfolded this weekend for diners at a restaurant in Paramount when a car slammed into the eatery.
Video footage captured the moment the car went crashing into the restaurant, nearly crushing one of the patrons.
At the time of the impact, the car pushed the man up against a table, but luckily came into a stop. The man was able to get up right away.
The crash unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday on East Rosecrans Avenue.
No one was seriously hurt.
Police continued to investigate the crash.
