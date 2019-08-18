



— A sister of the young single mom — also a new teacher — who was fatally shot while she sat in her boyfriend’s truck early Saturday, shared her grief with CBS2 and KCAL9.

Maria Magaña remembered her younger sister today for always being so full of fun.

“She always found some silly way to make you like, just happy, so…” Maria said.

Nancy Magaña, 24, was shot to death in the driver’s seat of her boyfriend’s car. Her young son, Pablo, was also in the truck.

“Such a senseless act. We can’t believe that nobody knows anything,” Maria said.

Today, family and friends gathered at the Magaña family home in San Bernardino.

“My mom is inconsolable,” Maria said.

Everyone else is just numb.

The family can hardly make sense of it. Nancy had no enemies, was well-liked.”Everyone just loved her, it makes no sense,” Maria says.

“She was always so happy and she always found the good in everything,” Maria added.

Family and friends said Nancy’s life revolved around 5-year-old Pablo.

She pursued teaching partly because it allowed her to be home with him late afternoons and evening.

Even if the adventurous spirit that was Nancy could stay home all that much.

“We all would just take trips together. Like hey do you guys want to go up to,Yosemite, hey do you guys want to go to Sequoia. We were going to go to the Grand Canyon and hike the Grand Canyon,” Maria says.

Nancy was just two weeks into her first year of teaching at Del Vallejo Middle School in San Bernardino. She loaded up on supplies to make her math classroom very welcoming to her students.

“she would make the kids feel,special, individually, not just as a class,” Maria says.