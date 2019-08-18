



— Roberto Diaz has been fighting for life for almost two weeks.

He’s in tremendous pain. He’s weak. He couldn’t talk for almost 14 days.

But he told CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen Sunday evening that he wants the driver who hit him and fled — and also dragged him for 1,500 feet — to please turn himself in. It would help his healing process, he believes.

“I want to stay alive. I want to make sure I can run and walk and jump,” Diaz says.

At the moment, his main focus is dealing with the pain of his injuries.

“I’ve been trying to forget the pain because it hurts like – just thinking about the pain,” he says.

Security video captured the accident on Maple Avenue near 37th Street in South Los Angeles as Diaz rode his bike home from a convenience story.

“I remember everything,” Diaz says, “From like when I got hit. When I was stuck under there. I was just being dragged. I felt like all my air was being lost.”

The nature of his hit and being dragged made Roberto and his family want to speak out and tell his story.

Nguyen asks Roberto, “Tell me why you wanted to talk to us?”

Without hesitation he says, “I just wanted to give a message to the person that did this to me… I just wanted to know why you do like what you did. You saw me. You hit me. You knew I was under there.”

Despite the pain, the hospital stay, his injuries, Diaz says he forgives the person responsible.

“I forgive him but I also want him to turn himself in,” he says, matter-of-fact.

The LAPD recently released new video of the car detectives believe hit Diaz.

It’s a dark=colored four-door Honda which likely has front end damage.

Diaz’s mom told Nguyen she’s not at the forgiveness stage — yet.

But she also wants to make sure the driver doesn’t do this to anyone else.

Her son has undergone half a dozen rounds of surgeries. And he wasn’t able to talk until recently.

“This should never happen to anybody. I don’t want anybody else to like get hurt – or ever go through this,” he says.

If you recognize the Honda that hit Diaz, you’re asked to call the LAPD.

[Editor’s Note: A bike race is being held Sat. Aug. 24 with donations going to Diaz. Register time: 12:30 p.m., start time 1:30 p.m. Meet up at 35th and Maple. Starting point Jefferson/Maple – Ending point Angels Point]