



San Bernardino City Schools official Perry Wiseman has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The images being investigated appear to have been sourced from the internet and do not appear to be students of the district, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Wiseman has limited student interactions in his current role as an “assistant superintendent with non-instructional administrative duties.”

He’s scheduled to be arraigned August 20. Bail has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Brian Arias (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or http://www.wetip.com.