NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A police pursuit ended with the suspect slamming into a North Hollywood apartment building Saturday.
Police began pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle on Coldwater Canyon and Victory Boulevard around 3 p.m.
The chase continued from Studio City into North Hollywood, with the driver slamming into a car near Saticoy Street and Vineland Avenue. It came to and end at Sherman Way and Toost Avenue, where the driver surrendered to authorities.
CBS2’s Laurie Perez reports the driver is believed to be a minor, who was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
An investigation is ongoing.
