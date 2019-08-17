HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man from Michigan is on a coast-to-coast tour to promote President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Since Trump’s inauguration day in 2017, Rob Cortis has taken his rolling border wall to 48 states, and on Friday he pulled up along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cortis said he takes a lot of flack from people who don’t agree with him, but he said his goal was to find common ground on making the country better.

“When I show up, people come and talk to me,” he said. “If someone doesn’t like me, then they come and complain and they whine; and then we talk. And my goal is to walk away shaking hands, find some common ground on a positive message whether it’s women’s rights or veterans’ rights or education.”

Cortis said he hopes to take his border wall truck to Alaska and Hawaii before his tour is done.