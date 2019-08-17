SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — California and several other states are fighting the Trump Administration’s new immigration rule that would block people from being able to obtain green cards if they use Medicaid, food stamps or other public assistance programs.

“This Trump rule weaponizes nutrition, healthcare and housing,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

On Friday morning, Becerra filed a federal lawsuit hoping to stop the new restrictions from going into effect. Gov. Gavin Newsom also spoke in support of the suit during the morning news conference.

This new rule is considered by many an aggressive move to cut down legal immigration by expanding the definition of who is considered a “public charge.”

“At the end of the day, it’s the mother deciding whether or not to get benefits for her children or child or being separated from that child and the fear of being deported,” Newsom said.

More than a dozen states have filed similar lawsuits this week. Unless a court intervenes, the new rule is set to go into effect in October.