CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Man Dead, Montecito Heights, Shooting Death

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and one man injured.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of E. Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue in Montecito Heights.

According to police, a 25-year-old man died from the injuries he sustained, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Initial police reports said the shooting might have been a drive-by and could be gang related.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male who was with a Hispanic female.

Comments