MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and one man injured.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of E. Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue in Montecito Heights.
According to police, a 25-year-old man died from the injuries he sustained, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Initial police reports said the shooting might have been a drive-by and could be gang related.
Police said the suspect is a Hispanic male who was with a Hispanic female.
