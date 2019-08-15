LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been almost five months since rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Hyde Park store, The Marathon Clothing, and on Thursday fans and friends took to social media to wish the slain musician, entrepreneur and community activist a happy birthday. Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, would have turned 34.
The legacy of Ermias Joseph Asghedom will live on forever! Join us in celebrating #NipseyHussle's birthday!👑🏁 #TheMarathonContinues #BETRemembers #Nipsey pic.twitter.com/7MuJqDI1pW
— BET (@BET) August 15, 2019
Happy birthday to the Great Nipsey Hussle!
I’ve never had a chance to meet you but your spirit and words touch my soul everyday! And through your music, I’m getting ready for my games, on some Hussle & Motivate sh*t!
LongLiveNipseyHussle 🙏🏽🌎🏁#TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/qfh9tJREZe
— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) August 15, 2019
Nipsey Hussle would’ve been 34 years old today.
Happy birthday Nip. We love & miss you. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/gCW9fegV7d
— 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) August 15, 2019
Happy Birthday Nip 🇪🇷🏁 https://t.co/9WB78pwPKF
— Master (@MasterTes) August 15, 2019
Happy Birthday #NipseyHussle 💙🙏🏾
🏁💙LA IS STILL HURTING!
WE MISS YOU!💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/uontNGbMql
— JessGettingRight (@JustCallMeJessy) August 15, 2019
Happy Birthday Nip The Great 💙 pic.twitter.com/zc7Cwyt4jR
— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) August 15, 2019
Shortly after midnight, the phrase “Happy Birthday Nip” was trending on Twitter.
