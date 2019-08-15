CBSN LA ORIGINAL:Breaking Point - California’s Homeless Crisis
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been almost five months since rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Hyde Park store, The Marathon Clothing, and on Thursday fans and friends took to social media to wish the slain musician, entrepreneur and community activist a happy birthday. Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, would have turned 34.

Shortly after midnight, the phrase “Happy Birthday Nip” was trending on Twitter.

