



— The U.S. Coast Guard recovered about 1,300 pounds of baled marijuana off Catalina Island, authorities said Wednesday.

The bales were first spotted by a person who believed the floating packages were narcotics and notified local authorities. The Coast Guard was able to recover 43 bales of marijuana — worth an estimated $1 million.

"We appreciate the assistance provided by our partners and vigilant mariners in keeping these drugs off of our streets," said Lt. Andrew L. Fox, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach.

It was not immediately clear where the bales come from, and the case remains under investigation.

Fox said anyone who witnesses suspicious activity on the water should contact Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles Long Beach personnel at 310-521-3801.

