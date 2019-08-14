ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Motorists were urged to avoid the 57 Freeway northbound in Anaheim Wednesday after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer truck crashed into a center divider, backing up traffic for miles.

The truck was hauling construction machinery when it slammed into a center divider and pole at an overpass on the freeway near Lincoln Avenue just after 12 p.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.

All of the northbound lanes and the number one and two lanes on the southbound side of the freeway were shut down, Olivera said.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m., Olivera reported that the closures would last “for a few more hours” as officers cleaned debris from the crash.

According to Olivera, only the truck was involved in the crash and no one was injured.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Lincoln Avenue then north on State College Boulevard to Orangethorpe Avenue, where motorists could re-enter the freeway.

The blockage was also expected to impact traffic for the Los Angeles Angels’ 5 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Please avoid the northbound 57 freeway if coming to the game this afternoon!” Angels Stadium tweeted. “Complete freeway shut down, northbound 57 at Lincoln Ave. Use alternate routes!”

