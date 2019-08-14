CARSON (CBSLA) — New stores and new jobs are headed to Carson where a huge new outlet mall is being built.

The Los Angeles Premium Outlets mall is expected to open with 400,000 square feet, followed by an additional 166,000 square feet. The mall will take advantage of the property’s positioning west of the I-5 corridor and south of the I-10 Freeway, according to a release from developer Macerich.

The site of the project is 11 miles away from Los Angeles International Airport, and a short drive away from the new stadium for the Rams and the Chargers. The release said the mall will also take advantage of its location along the 405 Freeway.

The 157-acre lot, owned by the city of Carson, has been vacant for 50 years. After the mall is built, there will be a little more than 100 acres left for development.

“We have two hotels that are in negotiations right now with the city for 15 acres, and then that leaves just under 100 acres to be discussed for other options,” Carson Mayor Albert Robles said.

There has not yet been an announcement on which stores will comprise the shopping complex.