LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing pregnant woman with autism.

Crystal Garcia, 25, was last seen just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of South Alameda Street in Lynwood. Authorities say her loved ones have not seen or heard from her and are very concerned for her safety.

Garcia is 6 months pregnant and has autism. She is also bipolar and schizophrenic, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She is described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic woman, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about Garcia can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.