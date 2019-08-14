



– It took more than 100 firefighters to knock down a blaze which broke out at a commercial building in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at a 100-foot by 50-foot building in the 2500 block of South Main Street. L.A. Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find then entire building engulfed in flames, with the roof partially collapsed.

Firefighters used hand lines and ladders to battle the flames. The fire was not knocked down until a little after 6 a.m. No one was hurt. Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours for cleanup operations.

LAFD arson investigators were working to determine a cause.