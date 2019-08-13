Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels will begin the 2020 season March 26 in Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros, according to the preliminary schedule released Monday by Major League Baseball.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels will begin the 2020 season March 26 in Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros, according to the preliminary schedule released Monday by Major League Baseball.
The home opener for the 2020 season is set for April 3 against the Astros. The team will play interleague games at Angel Stadium against the Washington Nationals May 11-13; the Miami Marlins June 9-10; and the New York Mets Aug. 18-20.
The longest road trip of the 2020 season is a 10-day, eight-game trip to Detroit, Miami and Houston. from April 10-19.
The annual Freeway Series games against the Dodgers will be held July 10-11 in Anaheim.
You must log in to post a comment.