LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An apparent domestic violence incident out of East L.A. has turned into a standoff in East Hollywood.

A dozen apartments near Lockwood and Virgil Avenue in East Hollywood have been evacuated as police try to make contact with the suspect, who is believed to be in a unit in the 4300 block of Lockwood.

Police say the situation started as a domestic violence incident at about 2:30 a.m. in East L.A. that sent one woman to a hospital. That incident led to a police pursuit that ended at the East Hollywood apartment.

The suspect reportedly told officers he would not come out without a fight and that “this is my last day.”

Police say they are making calls to the suspect, and also asking him to contact them.

The family of the suspect, including a brother, has reportedly come out to the scene, but it’s not clear if he is in contact with them.