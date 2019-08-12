Comments
SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — The Princeton Review just released its annual ranking of colleges that drink the most hard liquor and a Souther Califonia school took the top spot.
SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — The Princeton Review just released its annual ranking of colleges that drink the most hard liquor and a Souther Califonia school took the top spot.
UC Santa Baraba ranked first on the list followed by Syracuse University in New York.
Wake Forest University, Colgate University, and the University of Delaware rounded out the top five.
The rankings come from surveyed students from hundreds of colleges.
See the full ranking here.
You must log in to post a comment.