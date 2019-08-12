SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A man was found swimming in the ocean Monday after his car crashed off a 30-foot cliff onto a rocky beach in San Pedro.

A SUV hit a curb at about 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pacific Avenue, went through a guard rail and a fence before plunging down the cliff and landing on the front end of the vehicle. It remained upright on one end, with the roof of the SUV alongside the cliff.

Somehow, the 33-year-old man – the sole occupant of the SUV – managed to get out with just minor injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. But he was unable to climb the cliff to get back to the road.

When firefighters arrived by land and sea, the driver was found swimming in the Pacific Ocean. He was treated on a LAFD boat before being taken to a hospital in fair condition, Humphrey said.

Firefighters searched the SUV, cliff and beach to make sure there was no one else involved in the crash.