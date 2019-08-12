LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect was taken into custody Monday after assaulting an LAPD officer with a metal pipe on the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the 600 600 block of La Brea Avenue on the Miracle Mile just before 12 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a man armed with some type of pipe said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

According to Lopez, officers confronted the suspect and he then used the pipe to assault one of the officers.

The officer was treated on scene and was said to be in stable condition with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries.

A use of force investigation was ongoing at the scene as of Monday afternoon.