



—LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin and Playa del Rey residents are demanding action after a developer bulldozed an environmentally sensitive area.

According to community advocates, the developer, Legado Companies, had been told to remove some old perimeter fencing that was falling down and unsafe.

When local residents saw them clearing dunes, they called Bonin. He sent over his local field deputy, who on two occasions demanded the developer stop work.

“We have a problem in Los Angeles where developers think they have a right to do anything and they don’t,” says Bonin, who calls the grading an “outrage.” “What the community feels like is somebody’s sticking the finger in their face. We have a lot of people in this neighborhood who appreciate nature and the environment and the destruction that might have gone down here.”

An outrage. A developer has crews using heavy machinery to do grading in ecologically sensitive Playa del Rey dunes. My staff and residents stopped them – twice – and are watching the site. I will be demanding full investigation, complete restoration, & appropriate legal action.

The Councilmember believes the grading was done without authorization from the City of Los Angeles or from the California Coastal Commission, and without notifying the community.

Bonin wants a full investigation, complete restoration of the area, and appropriate legal action. In the meantime, he says that members of the community and his staff are keeping a watchful eye on the dunes, which residents claim is a protected habitat.

CBSLA reached out to Legado Companies but has not received a response.