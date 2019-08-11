Comments
OJAI (CBSLA) — A man was in custody Sunday, accused in a crime spree across a quiet Ventura County neighborhood over the weekend.
The suspect’s identity has not been released, but he was believed to be a resident of the same community he is accused of carrying out the alleged criminal acts.
The man was first suspected of robbing a Circle K in the 900 block of Devereux Drive, before allegedly breaking into a home nearby. Police say a pickaxe was used in the attacks. The man was taken into custody shorty after.
No further details were immediately provided.
