



— A man shot and killed in Long Beach Saturday night has been identified as local musician Toko Tasi

Long Beach police believe the incident, which happened near Eucalyptus Avenue and West Willow Street in the Wrigley neighborhood, occurred following an argument between Tasi and the suspected shooter. The suspect, who was male, fled the scene on foot according to witnesses.

Police say Tasi had gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Toko Tasi, a reggae and hip hop singer and skater, was born in Hawaii but grew up in Long Beach and has worked with members of the bands Sublime and Slightly Stoopid, among others.

Mourners are leaving notes and flowers at a memorial that was placed at the site of his murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Malcolm Evans or Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.