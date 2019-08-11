LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An immigrant rights group called on President Trump to end “racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric” at a demonstration following a memorial mass for the victims of the three recent mass shootings.

The Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition sponsored the church service, held at Our Lady Queen of Angels in downtown Los Angeles. Demonstrators carried a large sign after the service that read, “Build bridges, not walls. Stop Donald Trump.”

Organizers say the vigil and walk were meant to contribute to an on-going national effort to heal and unite the country.

“There’s a growing sense of fear… We need to bring back a sense of community and hope that things are going to get better for our community as we move past the tragic events of Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton,” says the Coalition’s Juan Jose Guirerrez. “It’s time we understand the second amendment, the right to bear arms, does not mean there should not be any controls to protect the safety that [political leaders] swore upon taking office.”

The FBI is investigating two of the shootings as domestic terrorism.

The El Paso shooter is believed to have written a racist and anti-immigrant manifesto before carrying out his attack.

President Trump has since denounced white supremacy and hateful ideology.