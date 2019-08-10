Comments
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Workers put in the last panel on a border wall replacement project Friday in San Diego.
The wall measures 18 feet high and is roughly 14 miles long. It stretches from near the ocean to Otay Mountain.
The $147 million construction project was approved in 2017 to replace the old border wall that was built with scrap metal in the 1990s.
Customs and Border Protection said this project was on of its highest priorities in the overarching border wall project championed by President Donald Trump.
