LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Could there be a link between vaping and seizures?
The Food and Drug Administration announced they are investigating 127 reports of seizures, fainting, or tremors possibly related to e-cigarettes.
The reported cases happened between 2010 and 2019 and include first-time and experienced e-cigarette users.
The agency has not yet determined if vaping has been linked directly to the cases.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance earlier this year that extended the current smoking ban for county property to include e-cigarettes and marijuana, while also expanding the areas where all smoking is prohibited.
The ordinance banned vaping and pot smoking in and around county buildings, at public beaches, and at public parks, among other places.
