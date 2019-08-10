ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) — With the Los Angeles Dodgers on a hot streak, the boys in blue wanted to spread some of that winning spirit to area school children Friday morning as they prepared to head back to class.

The organization hosted a Play Ball clinic this morning for 300 members from the local Boys and Girls Club. Kids packed the park to run drills with players like Kenley Jansen and Dustin May as well as old-timers Al Ferrara and Kenny Landreaux. For the team, the event is an important part of giving back to the community.

“Having these kids come through here — and you know they’re getting ready for the school year this year — and being able to give back to them and seeing them excited to come through the line is pretty special,” Dodgers first baseman Matt Beatty said.

Each participant went home with brand new school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks and water bottles donated for the event.