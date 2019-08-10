LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As Laker legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is about to turn 60, he looks back on his remarkable life, career, time in Los Angeles and his future.

“Magic At 60” airs Saturday on CBS2 at 8 p.m. (after the Rams vs Raiders game.)

In the brand new special, Johnson (who officially turns the big 6-0 Wednesday Aug. 14) sat down with CBS2/KCAL9 sports anchor Jim Hill and talked about a wide array of topics.

Did he think the Lakers had a rivalry with the Clippers back in the day? “We never had a rivalry,” he says, “we destroyed them all the time.”

Magic knows times have changed and these teams moving forward will be worthy opponents. “This town is hot,” he says, “Man, it’s hot. Wow. Now, it’s going to be a true rivalry.”

And sorry Clippers fans — Magic is loyal and still thinks pound for pound the Lakers will reign supreme in Los Angeles. “But we will see on the court,” he says.

That answer is total Magic Johnson — he is ever diplomatic.

So it begs the question if the star basketball player turned entrepreneur would ever toss his hat into the political arena.

His answer might surprise you.

