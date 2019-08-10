Comments
SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a semi-truck and another vehicle collided near San Jacinto.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to Ramona Expressway east of Bridge Street at 4:15 a.m. where they located the wreckage and the two victims, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, the fire department said.
The California Highway Patrol investigated the cause of the crash.
