WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 26-year-old quadriplegic man who was last seen leaving the Forum around 8 p.m. last night.

Nicholas Picciolo was in swimming accident years ago that left him with limited use of his hands that he uses to drive a specialized van. His sister said he was at the Blink-182 concert last night with a friend when they got into a minor argument and Picciolo left the venue.

“We don’t know what to think,” Courtney Picciolo, his sister, said. “It’s really scary. My dad’s been at the police station all day.”

She said due to his medical condition it is imperative that he returns home soon.

Anyone with information about the man has been asked to call the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5206.

🚨Missing Person Picciolo, Nicholas Anthony If you have any information about the missing person or vehicle, please contact the Inglewood Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 412-5206 or IPD Communications (310) 412-8771. Report #: 19-53811 pic.twitter.com/sJxLUGtIbY — Inglewood Police (@Inglewood_PD) August 10, 2019