



— Kanye West is no stranger to controversy — but now he’s getting flack from his Calabasas neighbors over a construction project on his property.

West’s neighbors have complained of construction noise and cars parked on the streets — during the rapper’s Sunday services — in what they call a quiet community.

“Cars everywhere, and it was obviously an imposition on everybody on the street with very little notice,” one neighbor who didn’t want to identified said.

Another neighbor, who also did not want to be identified, said it was crazy and chaotic.

“And it scares the horses,” the woman said.

The neighbors are also unhappy with the dome-like structures that have appeared on West’s 300-acre property.

“The big concern is preserving and protecting the wildlife, and the simplicity of all of our lives living on this road in this neighborhood,” the woman also said.

According to a story published in Forbes July 9, the domes are inspired by the Star Wars planet of Tatooine and West ultimately plans to deploy the prefabricated structures as low-income housing units — possibly even to house the homeless.

But West has run into a snag with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. He was ordered to stop work — and provide permits for the work that has already been done.

“I’m not saying you can’t do what’s legal and lawful with your property, but it should conform to zoning standards and what the law is.

West has been contacted by the LA County Dept of Public Works. He’s been ordered to stop work- and provide permits for the work already done. He has until Sept. 13 to obtain the necessary permits or demolish the structures.

West’s publicists did not return a request for comment.