



– If your last name is Green or Greene, you might be able to save some “green” flying Frontier Airlines this month.

The budget-carrier is running an eco-friendly promotion that allows people with the last name “Green” or “Greene” to fly for free on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Frontier says the promotion is part of a Green Week initiative to make their flights more environmentally-friendly.

To take advantage, Frontier says fliers must book a one-way or roundtrip flight departing Aug. 13. The return trip must be completed by the following Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Those with the last name Green or Greene who meet those requirements will receive a full refund for their ticket up to $400.

For more information, click here.