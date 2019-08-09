



– Authorities have arrested a Fontana man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party last week, and investigators believe he may have more victims he’s targeted in similar ways.

Jorge Caldron, 21, was arrested Aug. 4 on one count each of rape by force or fear and rape of a drugged victim.

According to Fontana police, on Aug. 3, Calderon met a woman at a Bloomington party who was intoxicated and in and out of consciousness. He then offered to take her home, raped her in his car and then dropped her off at a Fontana gas station, police say.

He was arrested the following afternoon at 8888 Citrus Ave.

Investigators believe he preys on intoxicated women at parties and could have more victims.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $250,000 bail. His next hearing is set for Aug. 14.

Anyone with information on the case should call Fontana police detectives at 909-350-7700.