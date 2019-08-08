LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A marijuana growing operation was revealed early Thursday after a car crashed into the South Los Angeles building it was being housed in.

Officers responding to a crash just before midnight at Manchester Avenue and Kansas discovered what appeared to be a marijuana grow house in the auto shop the car had smashed into.

Police say the car that crashed into the building had backed in. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found and no one was inside the building.

It’s not clear if the marijuana growing operation was legal, and investigators are also trying to determine if the crash was an attempt to steal the plants.

No suspect information has been released.