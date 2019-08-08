RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning Thursday for a K9 officer who died over the weekend, just weeks before he was set to retire in September.

Jax, who worked for the department for the past six years as a detection canine in the corrections division, died Saturday night after suffering from cluster seizures, according to a Facebook post by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

K9 Jax was a regular visitor to Riverside County’s five correctional facilities, where he searched for narcotics, cell phones and alcohol. He was also known as the “Handsomest Dog in the County.” Sheriff’s officials say his loud bellowing bark at correctional facilities would trigger the sounds of toilets flushing from inmates discarding contraband.

Jax had been getting ready to retire in September on his 8th birthday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department had already been morning another K9, Windy, who died on July 25.

“We are sure that Jax and Windy are spending some time together now that they are both without pain and free to roam where they please,” the sheriff’s department said in the Facebook post. “Goodbye Jax, we have the watch from here.”