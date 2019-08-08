



— Officers have arrested the 28-year-old son of a woman who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Garden Grove. Police said the suspect, Jonathan Michael Warner, confessed to the crime.

The body of Vivian Wolff was discovered when Garden Grove police were called at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday to a condo complex known as the Flower Tree, in the 14000 block of Flower Street, just off Westminster Boulevard. Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney told CBS2 Wednesday the woman was renting a room in the condo along with her 28-year-old son.

On Thursday afternoon, officers were sent to the intersection of Ninth and College in Garden Grove after a witness said he saw the man, who police called a person of interest. When officers arrived on scene, Warner allegedly assaulted an officer an fled on foot.

Warner was taken into custody after a short foot chase and was interviewed by detectives.

Police say Warner confessed to the crime during the interview. He was booked at the Orange County Jail.