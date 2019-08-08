CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, North Hills


NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a North Hills neighborhood Thursday morning.

(CBS2)

The shooting occurred at Parthenia Street and Aqueduct Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Los Angeles police responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was not released.

No motive was confirmed, although authorities said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Comments