NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a North Hills neighborhood Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred at Parthenia Street and Aqueduct Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Los Angeles police responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was not released.
No motive was confirmed, although authorities said the shooting appears to be gang-related.
