Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger sources in Long Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Dave’s Burgers

Photo: daniella v./Yelp

Topping the list is Dave’s Burgers. Located at 3396 Atlantic Ave., the spot to score burgers and more is the highest-rated affordable burger spot in Long Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 386 reviews on Yelp.

This small, cash-only spot has an outdoor seating area and is located in the parking lot of a gas station. There are 10 different beef burgers on the menu, ranging from a simple hamburger to a double jumbo cheeseburger. The spot even has chicken and turkey burgers on the menu. Try the Cubby burger, which has sliced hot dogs stacked on top of the beef patty.

2. MVP’s Grill & Patio

Photo: mark m./Yelp

Next up is MVP’s Grill & Patio, situated at 2742 E. Fourth St. With four stars out of 998 reviews on Yelp, the fast food spot, which offers sandwiches and burgers, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The restaurant has been around since 1980 and has more than 15 burger options, each named after a famous athlete. Burger standouts include the George Foreman I (1/3-pound patty), the Shaq (double meat, double cheese, double bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and dressing) and the Peyton Manning (avocado, tomato, onion, pineapple, jalapeño, cilantro, mayo, ketchup, mustard and pepper jack cheese).

3. Dog Haus Biergarten

Photo: dog haus biergarten/Yelp

Dog Haus Biergarten, located at 210 E. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable beer garden, which offers hot dogs, burgers and more, four stars out of 769 reviews.

This franchise has locations in California, Arizona and New York. The burger selection includes the Ringer with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce, the Hangover with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo and a hamburger slider for those with a smaller appetite. The menu also includes a plant-based impossible burger. (Take a look at the rest of the menu here.)

4. The Habit Burger Grill

Photo: debi f./Yelp

The Habit Burger Grill, a traditional American spot that offers burgers and more, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 397 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3801 N. Lakewood Blvd. to see for yourself.

This franchise has 275 locations across the country, in addition to six outposts in China. The six burgers on the menu here are called charburgers, such as the Portabella Charburger with a chargrilled beef patty, portabella mushrooms, melted White American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, pickle and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted bun, or the Teriyaki Charburger with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, pickle and mayo on a toasted bun. (Explore the menu here.)

5. Cali Shrimp And Wingz House

Photo: cali shrimp and wingz house/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Cali Shrimp And Wingz House, which has earned four stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score chicken wings, burgers and seafood by heading over to 1169 E. 10th St.

This spot serves up eight burger options, ranging from the classic plain Angus chuck burger to the fancy Angus chuck Hawaiian burger with pineapple and Caribbean sauce. Really hungry diners may opt for the Triple Threat Burger with Angus chuck, sausage and shrimp. (Here’s the entire menu.)