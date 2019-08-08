By HOODLINE

Looking to sample the best noodles around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Ramen Hajime

Photo: christopher y./Yelp

Topping the list is Ramen Hajime. Located at 2717 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Anaheim, it’s the highest-rated noodle spot in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jo Won Noodle House

photo: michelle r./yelp

Next up is the Colony’s Jo Won Noodle House, at 928 N. Euclid St. With 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese and Korean spot, offering noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Suthathip Thai Restaurant

PHOTO: SUTHATHIP THAI RESTAURANT/yelp

Anaheim Hills’s Suthathip Thai Restaurant, at 430 S. Anaheim Hills Road, Suites H and J, is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant, which offers soups and noodles, 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews.

4. Myung Dong Kyoja

Photo: ellie w./Yelp

Myung Dong Kyoja, a Korean spot that offers noodles, soups and more in the Colony, is another go-to, with four stars out of 448 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1000 N. Euclid St. to see for yourself.

5. Noodle House

photo: anthony l./yelp

Finally, over in Northwest Anaheim, check out Noodle House, which has earned four stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, at 613 N. Euclid St.